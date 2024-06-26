Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Latest PDA Photos With Ken Urker Prove She’s in Love

Gypsy Rose Blanchard can’t hide her happiness as she continues her romance with Ken Urker. On Wednesday, June 26, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star shared new photos with her boyfriend on social media.

The collage of snapshots included pictures of the couple kissing outside and enjoying themselves at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in April. Gypsy, 32, captioned the Instagram post with a “❤️”, while she paired the photos with Kelsey Hart‘s song, “Life With You,” on TikTok.

“Glad to see you have found someone who makes you happy Gypsy🩷,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Another user added, “She’s just doing what makes her happy. Everyone is on their own journey. 🫶🏼.”

Gypsy and Ken have a long history together. The pair started dating in 2017 before suddenly breaking up in 2019. “Right before we were going to get married, he ended the relationship,” Gypsy recalled in an episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. “It devastated me. I think he pretty much gave me every breakup line in the book.”

The reality star eventually moved on with Ryan Scott Anderson, with the pair tying the knot in a prison wedding ceremony in 2022. They announced their breakup, however, in March.

As divorce proceedings continue, Gypsy finds herself spending more time with Ken. The pair first sparked reconciliation rumors in April when they were spotted reconnecting over lunch and getting matching tattoos.

Ryan ended up hearing about the public outings and expressed his hurt in an interview. “It’s hard to watch unfold in the public eye like that,” he told E! News in June. “The matching tattoos really, really got me, that was one that really hurt … It’s hard to process … It’s permanent … It’s one of those things that you always look down and see, one of those things that you just can’t erase.”

According to Gypsy, however, her relationship with Ken may not be as serious as some observers may think.

“I don’t want to move too fast because, you know, I want to pace myself,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May. “We’re just basically enjoying our time together and, you know, hopeful for what the future has.”

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup airs every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.