Taylor Swift Snaps Selfie With Prince William, Prince George, & Princess Charlotte Backstage at London Show, Goes Insta Official With Travis Kelce

Image Credit: Dave J Hogan/ Centrepoint/ Getty Images

Taylor Swift shared the “Enchanted” surprise visit from the Royal Family during the U.K. leg of her Eras tour via Instagram on Saturday, June 22.

In a selfie of the 34-year-old pop star alongside her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the two were showcased cheesing with Prince William and his kids Princess Charlotte and Prince George. “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start @princeandprincessofwales,” the “Blank Space” singer captioned the post.

The 42-year-old royal was in attendance for night one of her London performance just in time for his 42 birthday. Later that evening the heir to the throne was captured by swifties dancing along to “Shake It Off.”

This birthday celebration led to Prince William sharing on Instagram a photo of the splendid evening alongside Taylor. “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening ! #LondonTSTheErasTour,” he captioned the post.

Aside from this, the “Love Story” hitmaker’s post also made her relationship Instagram official with the Kansas City Chiefs athlete.

The couple who confirmed their relationship in October 2023 has made their relationship quite public and have been spotted supporting one another at their events.

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, [and] we’re showing up for each other…We’re just proud of each other,” Taylor stated for her Time magazine cover that was released in December.

During the NFL’s off season, Travis has been active during Taylor’s U.K. tour. He has watched from the crowd accompanied by many other stars like his brother Jason and his wife Kylie, Nicola Coughlan, Greta Gerwig, Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher, and more at the London shows. In recent events the Super Bowl champ even joined his girlfriend on stage.

On Sunday, June 23 the youngest Kelce brother surprised fans at London’s third show in Wembley Stadium by disguising himself as one of her background dancers who dressed in a tuxedo with a top hat. Swift noted on another post, “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut, Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August.”

Despite becoming Hollywood’s biggest couple, their relationship has gone to “another level” as Jason Kelce said in a podcast, via Entertainment Tonight. “Kylie and I think we have it bad, and then we go hang out with one of them for a second. This is a whole other situation here. I don’t even know how to, like, you can’t be a normal person at that point.”