Jason Momoa Pulls Up to ‘Bikeriders’ Premiere on Motorcycle With Daughter Lola, 16

The 'Aquaman' star arrived in the most appropriate way to the premiere of the new crime drama with his daughter, whom he shares with his ex Lisa Bonet.

June 18, 2024 2:00PM EDT
Jason Momoa may not be one of the stars of the new crime film The Bikeriders, but he sure knows how to arrive in style. The actor, 44, pulled up to the Hollywood premiere of the film on his own chopper, with his daughter Lola, 16, riding on the back. They both certainly seemed comfortable arriving to the chopper-based movie on their own bike.

Jason drove the chopper, while his teen daughter held onto him from the back. He sported a brown riding vest with a series of red patches all over it on top of a black-and-white striped shirt, plus some weathered gray jeans. His daughter had her own worn black leather jacket, plus baggy blue jeans. They each rocked black motorcycle helmets (though Lola’s had a face guard and Jason’s didn’t) and black shades. The red carpet also had some choppers that the stars could pose next to, and the Aquaman star and his daughter sat on top of one for a photo opp.

Jason and his daughter arriving for the movie. (Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Focus Features)

Jason shares Lola with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet, who he was with from 2005 until 2022. The former couple also has a son Nakoa-Wolf, 15. While the kids usually stay out of the spotlight, Jason does occasionally bring his teens to his movie’s premieres.

The Bikeriders stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, and it tells a fictional story based on the real life motorcycle club Outlaws MC. It shouldn’t be surprised that Jason pulled up to the premiere on his own motorcycle, as he’s quite an aficionado, when it comes to them, even though he wasn’t a star of the film.

While Jason clearly knows his way around chopper, that doesn’t mean that he hasn’t had his fair share of accidents. Back in 2022, he was involved in a head-on collision in California. Luckily, he wasn’t hurt and helped flag down help for the driver who collided with him.

