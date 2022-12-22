Jason Momoa, 43, is Buff As He Goes Shirtless While Tinkering On His Vintage Motorcycle: Photo

Jason Momoa was seen working on his bike in Malibu just days after he dropped off a Christmas tree at his ex-wife's Malibu abode.

By:
December 22, 2022 6:22PM EST
Jason Momoa
View gallery
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Jason Momoa goes shirtless as he works on his vintage motorcycles in Malibu. The Aquaman star was seen with his hair pulled backin a pair of shorts and no shirt as he tightened the handlebars on his bike. Jason was recently spotted delivering a Christmas tree to ex Lisa Bonet. According to recent reports Jason is expected to spend part of the holiday together with Lisa with whom he shares 15-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf. Pictured: Jason Momoa BACKGRID USA 22 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spend Labor Day weekend at the beach cooling off from the sweltering heat wave in Santa Barbara on Sunday. Ashton used a surf board and a body board to catch waves while Mila did a little boogie boarding and body surfing. Mila used a wetsuit while she caught waves. Ashton recently revealed he suffered from Vasculitis a couple years ago and said he had a difficult time recovering but is okay now. He recently revealed a significant weight loss as well. 04 Sep 2022 Pictured: Ashton and Mila go surfing. Photo credit: Garrett Press/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA892118_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: (Photo: RMBI / BACKGRID)

Jason Momoa is buff and beautiful! The 43-year-old Aquaman star showed off his muscles as he tended to his vintage motorcycle in Malibu on Wednesday, Dec. 21, as seen below. He bared his entire chiseled torso with no shirt on and wore black shorts with red accents on the bottom. Jason’s long, brown hair was tied up into a bun and was shaved on the sides. He appeared to be in good spirits as he tinkered with his toy outside of a wooden building and spoke on the phone during the process. 

Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa works on his motorcycle in Malibu, Calif. on Dec. 21, 2022 (Photo: RMBI / BACKGRID)

The Game of Thrones actor showed off his arm muscles by delivering a Christmas tree to his ex-wife Lisa Bonet‘s house in Malibu this week. He was dressed in a shirt this time around. The pair broke up in Jan. 2022 after five years of marriage but have maintained a civil relationship.

Last month, however, Jason truly bared it all during a Hawaiin fishing trip with his two pals, Sonny and martial artist Gordon King Ryan, which he raved about in an Instagram post. He flashed nearly his entire body to the camera while wearing nothing but a traditional Hawaiian malo. He even showed off his derriere when he turned around to take in the mountainous view and drink some refreshing water.

Just a week earlier, Jason stripped down to a malo while on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said he’s been wearing one constantly to prepare for his new AppleTV+ series, Chief of War. “It’s all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii. That’s what I wear every day. I was just getting ready for the role, cause I like to get into character, and so I was tanning my white ass,” he explained as the talk show host displayed a photo of Jason wearing a malo while fishing in Hawaii. “It was a second — you go past and he just happened to take a little photo.”

He later added that the malo is super comfortable. “I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore,” he stated.

With such a muscular body, it’s no surprise that Jason doesn’t mind showing off every aspect of it. So, how does he stay so fit? “I like to work out in the morning, at the crack of dawn, and love to workout outside: whether that’s climbing, hill sprints, boxing, surfing, swimming, skateboarding – it gives me some time to think and focus,” he told TRAIN magazine. “It helps me start my day off positively.”

He also vouched for cardiovascular exercises. “The most important muscle in your body is your heart, so I like to work up a sweat in the morning,” he explained. “If you take care of your heart it will take care of you. Whether that’s running, hiking, swimming, surfing, yoga or whatever, just 45 minutes a day getting your sweat on — it makes such a difference physically and mentally.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad