Jason Momoa Seen Bringing Christmas Tree To Ex Lisa Bonet’s House 1 Year After Split: Photo

Jason Momoa, 43, proved things are still civil between him and ex Lisa Bonet, 55, when he recently brought a Christmas tree to her house. The actor, who split from the actress earlier this year, was photographed loading his truck with the holiday essential and then dropping it off at her Malibu, CA home. He wore a blue polo-style shirt and jeans, and had a long hairstyle that was shaved on the sides as he also sported facial hair.

Since Jason and Lisa share daughter Lola, 15, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, it’s not too surprising that he would bring over a Christmas tree and it was most likely for their enjoyment. It’s unclear if the exes will spend time together as a family for the holidays, but Jason’s latest gesture seems to confirm he’ll very much be a part of the special days. Both Jason and Lisa are reportedly on good terms since breaking things off in Jan. after being together for 16 years, including the five years they were married.

After the breakup, rumors started swirling that a reconciliation happened but Jason quickly dismissed them. “We’re not back together. We’re family,” he said at the Academy Awards in March 2022. “We have two beautiful children together. We’re family forever.”

Lisa isn’t the only one still friendly with Jason. In Aug., her ex Lenny Kravitz got attention when he showed love to Jason on his 43rd birthday. “Happy Birthday, Jason. Love and respect always,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo that showed them riding motorcycles side by side. Lenny and Lisa were married from 1987 until 1993 and share daughter Zoe Kravitz, 34, together.

Like with his own kids, Jason has continued to be supportive to his once stepdaughter Zoe. He has attended the actress’ movie premieres, including The Batman in March, and has maintained a close relationship with her despite splitting from her mom.