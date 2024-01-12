Jason Momoa Poses With Rarely Seen Kids Lola, 16, & Nakoa-Wolf, 15, at Premiere After Lisa Bonet Divorce

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s kids, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, made a rare appearance together with their dad, 44, only days after he and Lisa, 56, finalized their divorce. The Aquaman star and Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, posed for pictures at the Los Angeles premiere of Jason’s documentary Common Ground on January 11.

For the night out, Jason wore a yellow knit sweater with cream-colored pants, while Lola donned a classy long cream coat over a beige floor-length dress. As for her brother, Nakoa-Wolf wore a black jacket with matching pants and shoes.

Just two days prior, the dissolution of Jason and Lisa’s marriage was confirmed, per PEOPLE, which obtained the duo’s Marital Settlement Agreement (MSA). The former couple’s MSA indicates that “they each are fully satisfied with regard to the disclosures provided” and “they are sufficiently knowledgeable about the terms of the MSA, the value of the assets divided between them and the incomes of each of them.”

Since the Braven actor and the Angel Heart actress were granted joint custody of their children, the MSA also points out that the two parties “shall share the living expenses” of the kids and waived the right to seek spousal support. “Such waiver of support is permanent and final and no court anywhere ever shall have the power or jurisdiction to award spousal support in favor of either party,” the MSA concludes.

In her January 8 divorce filing, Lisa listed her and Jason’s date of separation as October 2020. However, they didn’t announce their split until January 2022.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception, feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” a statement posted by Jason and Lisa read at the time. “And so, we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Jason and Lisa vowed that, despite their separation, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail.”