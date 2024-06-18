Ashley Benson Denies Using Ozempic to Lose Postpartum Weight

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ashley Benson did not use Ozempic to shed pounds, the former Pretty Little Liars star, 34, confirmed in a new statement. A social media commenter presumed she had used the semaglutide to lose weight after welcoming her baby girl, and Ashley responded via her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 17. Earlier that day, the online user commented underneath Ashley’s Instagram post with a GIF of the Ozempic injection.

“I know a lot of people taking Ozempic and it’s totally fine. To each their own,” she wrote across a screenshot of the comment under her recent Instagram post. “But don’t discredit people who also work very hard to get their body back like I’ve done with mine. Getting back to work forced me to focus on my health and working out and I wanted to feel confident and good about myself.”

Ashley isn’t the only celebrity who’s been accused of using the weight loss drug, which is commonly given to patients living with type 2 diabetes. Over the past year, multiple stars have addressed whether or not they’ve used Ozempic to shed pounds.

Ashley welcomed her daughter in February with Brandon Davis. This is the couple’s first child together, and the Spring Breakers actress has shared a few snapshots of their baby girl to her Instagram account. In honor of Mother’s Day, Ashley posted photos of her cradling her baby in the hospital.

“Being your mom is the best gift of all,” she captioned a carousel post in May.

Earlier this month, Ashley gave her followers a small glimpse at her daughter in a Father’s Day tribute to Brandon. However, she covered her baby’s face with a flower emoji for privacy.

“Happy first Father’s Day my love,” Ashley wrote in her caption. “From the moment I was pregnant, you never left my side. Came to every single appointment because you knew how scared I was. You showed up for me every time, and I knew you were going to do the same for our daughter and be the best daddy to her. We are so lucky to have you and we love you so much. She has the best daddy in the world.”