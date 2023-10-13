Ashley Benson Is Reportedly Pregnant and Expecting Baby No. 1 With Fiance Brandon Davis

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Ashley Benson is going to be a mom! The actress, 33, is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with her fiancé, Brandon Davis. “I don’t know how far along she is, but she has been showing since at least September,” a source close to Ashley told In Touch on October 13.

“She is wearing loose fitting clothes, avoiding photos, and is trying to keep it under wraps,” the insider added, noting that it’s unlikely Ashley and Brandon will address the news themselves. “Her inner circle already knows, but I’m not sure she will say anything publicly until the baby is born, but she is pregnant and excited for this new chapter in her life,” the source gushed.

The pregnancy comes just three months after Ashley and Brandon announced their engagement on July 6. The Spring Breakers actress shared that she had said “yes!” to Brandon by reposting his photo of her huge engagement ring. The oil heir showed Ashley’s hand and wrote, “Love of my life.” Ashley added, “My best friendddd I love you.” She also reposted a screenshot from a FaceTime call with a friend, as she showed off the engagement ring. “Our babies are getting married!” she wrote.

Ashley and Brandon were rumored to be dating back in January 2023, but they went public with their romance a month later. “They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people,” an insider revealed to PEOPLE in February.

Long before the couple got engaged, Ashley had been open about her plans to become a mom someday, revealing that she wanted to have a very big family. “I’m obsessed with babies. I want, like, 25 kids,” she said in a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, via Yahoo. “I just got three vintage T-shirts for my future children. I’m just going to keep them until they can wear them. I will go crazy.”

Ashley mostly keeps her relationships very private, and she has rarely given details about her romance with Brandon. After facing backlash for romances with Cara Delevigne and G-Eazy, she opened up about her decision to keep things personal in an April 2021 interview with Cosmopolitan. “You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it,” she said.

While she and Brandon have kept their romance out of the public eye, Ashley has been seen out and about with her fiancé on a few occasions since getting engaged — like when they were on a stroll in Beverly Hills in July.

A rep for Ashley did not immediately respond to HollywoodLife’s request for comment.