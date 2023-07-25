Ashley Benson Rocks Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Boots While Out With Fiance Brandon Davis: Photos

Ashley Benson, 33, and her fiance Brandon Davis were photographed looking fashionable as they enjoyed some lunch in Beverly Hills, CA this week. The actress wore a white graphic tee and denim shorts as she held a cold beverage and sipped it from a straw during the outing. She also had her long blonde hair down and rocked black patterned cowboy boots and white framed sunglasses as she carried a purse over one shoulder.

Brandon wore a black button-down long-sleeved top and light blue jeans and black sneakers. He also added sunglasses and held his phone as he walked beside Ashley and cars in what appeared to be a shielded parking lot. They flashed smiles and appeared comfortable while walking by cameras.

Before the lunch outing, Ashley and Brandon made headlines when the former confirmed their engagement on July 6. She took to her Instagram story to repost a photo of her incredible diamond ring that Brandon posted to his social media shortly before. The hunk reportedly proposed during a dinner date but not much else is known about the memorable moment since they are pretty private about their romance. “Love of my life,” Brandon captioned the image of the diamond, and Ashley added, “My best friendddd I love you.”

The lovebirds were first seen at a basketball game in Jan. 2023 and their relationship was confirmed the following month by PEOPLE. Before he started dating Ashley, Brandon, the heir to an oil tycoon, dated actress Mischa Barton and he is also known for being a friend of Paris Hilton‘s. Ashley previously dated G-Eazy and Cara Delevigne.

Ashley and Cara dated for two years before they broke up in April 2020. Cara hinted that the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the pair’s relationship and may have been the reason for the split, in a 2021 interview with Cosmopolitan, . “It was the most trying time,” she admitted. “[That] really makes or breaks you.”