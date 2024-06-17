Patrick Mahomes Cuddles With His 2 Kids on Father’s Day: See Photo

Patrick Mahomes might be one of football’s MVPs, but his family are his biggest cheerleaders. The 28-year-old dad of two was seen in a new photo captured by his wife, Brittany Mahomes, over the weekend on Father’s Day. In the snapshot, Patrick was snuggling with their children, daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, on a couch.

“Father’s Day snuggles,” Brittany wrote across the image on Sunday, June 16. Both kiddos had their heads resting on Patrick’s shoulders while the proud dad smiled.

Brittany followed up by sharing several pictures of Patrick and their children in an Instagram post, including images from a photo shoot and other memories.

“Happy Father’s Day to the MVP Dad!” she gushed in her caption. “What you do day in and day out for this family amazes me everyday. We are so grateful for you and love you to the moon! Bronze and Ster are obsessed with you and well I am too [sic].”

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback opened up about fatherhood during an appearance on CBS Mornings. At the time, Patrick explained how he wanted to be a strong example to his children.

“When my kids grow up, I wanted them to see that dad wasn’t just gone just to be gone,” Patrick said in the July 2023 interview. “I was gone doing something, to build, to be great. And so, whenever they get older, they can see how hard I worked.”

He added, “Being able to go home and see my daughter and see my son, I have a better understanding of being present and enjoying it. That translates to the football field. And we’ve been on a heck of a run. But I’m trying to enjoy those moments, ’cause I know it doesn’t last forever, even though we want it to.”

As for how he plans to set a precedent for others, Patrick noted that he wants to be someone whom other parents can think, “Hey, that’s a guy that I want my kid to be like.”

“I try to enjoy my time with my family. And when I’m on TV or when I’m in the spotlight, I try to show off the right example,” he concluded.