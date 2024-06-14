 Bebe Rexha Slams ‘Ungrateful Loser’ G-Eazy in New Message – Hollywood Life

Bebe Rexha Slams ‘Ungrateful Loser’ G-Eazy Over Alleged ‘S**tty Things’

In a since-deleted social media post, the pop star blasted G-Eazy for being 'stuck up' and an 'ungrateful loser.'

June 14, 2024 10:32AM EDT
Bebe Rexha publicly slammed her former “Me, Myself & I” collaborator, G-Eazy, in a new message, calling him a “stuck up ungrateful loser.” In her since-deleted Instagram Story, the 34-year-old pop singer tagged the 35-year-old rapper on Thursday, June 13.

Bebe shared a screenshot of a text message from one of her team members asking if she wanted to shoot social media content with G-Eazy in New York. She wrote across the Story,  “@geazy you have my number. Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser.”

Bebe added about the record producer, “You’re lucky people are liking you again. Cause I could go in on all the s**tty things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit. Btw the answer is no.”

Shortly thereafter, Bebe deleted the Instagram Story. Hours later, she followed up on X (previously known as Twitter) in a separate statement, noting that she was reacting out of “trauma.”

“Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram Story,” Bebe tweeted that day. “I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes, trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing. I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said.

G-Eazy has not publicly reacted to Bebe’s social media messages.

The duo worked together on their hit single, “Me, Myself & I,” nine years ago, and they’ve performed together multiple times. Additionally, they produced “F.F.F.” together in 2017.

This wasn’t Bebe’s first time slamming someone online. Last summer, the “One in a Million” hitmaker shared an alleged text from her ex-boyfriend Keyan Safyari, in which he pointed out her weight gain.

“I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you,” the text message read, which she shared in July 2023. “In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was. … That was the conversation we were having and you asked … Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?”

