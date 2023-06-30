Bebe Rexha’s Boyfriend Keyan Safyari: All About Their Romance

Bebe Rexha has been dating her boyfriend Keyan Safyari since 2020.

Keyan is an Emmy-winning cinematographer.

Bebe said she’s previously dated some female celebrities, as well.

For years, Bebe Rexha kept most of the details about her personal life out of the public eye. However, she hasn’t been able to hide her love for current boyfriend, Keyan Safyari! The two were first linked in of 2020, and have been going strong ever since. Bebe and Keyan started dating right before the world shut down amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and she told Entertainment Tonight in Oct. 2020 that he helped her not feel “lonely” during the pandemic’s quarantine.

“I have a very wonderful man in my life right now,” she gushed. “He’s so amazing. I’m very grateful for him and I’m just enjoying my life and seeing where it goes.” She also described Keyan as “special” and said that the most important people in her life approved of him, too. “He’s understanding of my career and what I do,” Bebe added. “My family loves him. He’s just, honestly, an amazing person and he makes me happy. It just feels right.”

What Does Keyan Safyari Do?

Keyan Safyari works as a producer, director and cinematographer. He founded Moving Images Entertainment Inc. in 2003, according to his LinkedIn. The Beverly Hills-based company “produces feature films, commercials and television shows for distribution through entertainment studios and their various partners.”

Keyan has more than 50 credits on his iMDB page. Some of his cinematography credits include the Emmy Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Grammy Awards and more. He’s also worked on specials for Billie Eilish and Mariah Carey.

Keyan went to high school in Beverly Hills. He attended the ArtCenter College of Design from 2001 until 2003. Then, he received his B.A. in Film and Cinema Production from California State University, Northridge in 2006. He played hockey at the college, as well.

Keyan Is An Emmy Award Winner

Keyan won an Emmy Award in 2022 for his work on Adele: One Night Only. The award was for Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork and Video Control for a special. Before that win, he had been nominated for three other Emmy Awards. In 2022, he was also nominated in the same category for his work on the Grammy Awards. He received another nomination in 2021 in that category for working at the Grammys, as well. His final nomination — in the same category — was for The Little Mermaid Live! in 2020.

How Old Is Keyan Safyari?

Keyan was born on September 17, 1983, which makes him 39 years old as of June 2023. He will celebrate his 40th birthday in September 2023.

Why Doesn’t Bebe Rexha Post Photos With Keyan?

Even though Bebe and Keyan are madly in love, she opts not to share photos with him on her main Instagram feed. While she does post with him on her Story, she has decided to keep the relationship off her main page. “Unless I have a ring on my finger, you ain’t getting a grid post,” she said in her Entertainment Tonight interview. “And that’s the truth!” Keyan is also on Instagram, but his page is private.

Who Else Has Bebe Rexha Dated?

Bebe has always been private about her love life. However, in a May 2021 interview, she opened up about her sexuality, and admitted to dating famous women in the past. “What I believe about sexuality is this: It’s a scale,” Bebe told Gay Times. “Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes I have. And famous ones, but I’m not naming them. Even though people would be living for it…no. Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes.”