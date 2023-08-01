Bebe Rexha & Keyan Safyari Split After Alleged Text About Her Weight: ‘Might Get Emotional’

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha and her boyfriend Keyan Safyari have called it quits. The singer reportedly confirmed the news while performing in London on July 28, according to E! News. She was introducing her song “Atmosphere” to the crowd, and told the audience, “I just went through a breakup, so I might get a little emotional. You might need to help me here.” She also reportedly reacted to a fan’s sign that read, “You are enough,” as she responded, “You really are trying to make a b**** cry.”

News of the breakup comes less than two weeks after Bebe posted (and deleted) a text message that criticized her weight gain on Instagram. Although she did not confirm who sent the text, it appeared to be from Keyan, according to TMZ. “Hey, I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you,” the text read. “In fact, I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing and I told you it was..that was the conversation we were having and you asked.”

He continued, “Because I care. Would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok? Come on, I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me. If you’re trying to find reasons to break up, this makes sense…but it’s not the real reason.”

Bebe and Keyan began dating in 2020 right before things shut down amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. She previously described him as “understanding” and “an amazing person” during an October 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight. For the most part, Bebe kept her relationship with Keyan off of social media, and said she wouldn’t share photos with him on her IG grid unless they got engaged. Clearly, things took a different turn!