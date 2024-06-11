Simon Cowell Reveals His Biggest Regret About One Direction 8 Years After Their Breakup

Simon Cowell revealed he regrets not “owning” One Direction’s name on The Diary of a CEO podcast on Sunday, June 9. “The one thing I regret is I should have kept the name…I should have owned the name,” the 64-year-old told host Steven Bartlett.

Simon established the biggest boyband of the 2010s era formed by Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson. 1D became a global sensation after being put together on X Factor’s seventh season. The singers auditioned as soloists but were put into group, placing in third place in 2010. The best-selling boy group released five albums between the several years they were together.

“The only way I know to put a band together…is somebody has to audition them…they all had great personalities…they all were interesting people,” expressed Simon when speaking on how he chose the boys.

In March 2015, Zayn left the band, leading it to a 4-member group during their On The Road Again Tour. Amid his departure, Harry, Niall, Liam, and Louis carried on with their time of creating music and released their fifth and final album, Made In The A.M.

Shortly afterward, they announced their hiatus and since have been working on their solo careers.

On the subject of departure, this led the America’s Got Talent judge to share on the podcast “If one of the band members, for whatever reason, say they don’t want to tour, it can stop the others [from] touring. So, if it was me who owned the name, it wouldn’t be a problem…I can be very naive at times, and that was me being very, very naive. So, next time, that will be part of the deal. I have to own the name. They can still make most of the money, but I need to own the name.”

Since the originating members went their separate ways, they have given mention and credit to the band as it got them to where they are today. “I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn’t be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn’t be here without you either. Thank you so much,” shared the Don’t Worry Darling actor when he won at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

When it comes to the topic of reunion, the words have not been confirmed yet. “It’s just like the conversation hasn’t happened…It’s a great legacy to have. No, I don’t think [asking about the reunion] sucks the air out the room. It’s more, the answer’s still the same. The conversation hasn’t happened,” the Irish lad noted during an interview with Zane Lowe last year. Though there is no word on them getting back together, what fans can gush over is how some members have sung One Direction songs while on tour.