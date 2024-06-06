Jon Bon Jovi Unveils Wife Dorothea’s Sweet High School Yearbook Note After Infidelity Revelations

Jon Bon Jovi revealed that the note his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, left in his yearbook inspired one of his hits on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, June 5. “John, write a sequal [sic] to ‘Bobby’s Girl’ but name it ‘She’s Johnny’s Now…Love, Dot,” read the note written by his wife.

During the interview with Kelly Clarkson, the 62-year-old shared the backstory of the note written by the girl who sat next to him in history class and how it led to one of his popular song’s “Bobby’s Girl.”

“There was a song I had written called ‘Bobby’s Girl…It was one of the first original songs I had written. She was dating my buddy Bobby. He went off to join the service as did my other two best friends…They joined the Navy. And it was my senior year of high school, and I just fell in love,” the rock star said.

The “Livin’ On a Prayer” singer’s recollection came shortly after infidelity speculations were made due to comments he made on Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, his Hulu documentary.

“I’m not saying that there weren’t 100 girls in my life…I’m Jon Bon Jovi. It was pretty good,” he admitted. In addition to that comment, he told The Independent, “These are all the wonderful clichés of rock stardom…It’s about never lying about having been a saint, but not being a fool enough to f**k up the home life, either.”

Adding to that fuel, the “You Give Love a Bad Name” singer joked on ABC’s special Halfway There, “I’m a rock ‘n’ roll star, I’m no saint.” Jon even claimed that he “got away with murder.”

After the comments were made, Jon defended himself by saying, “If you think I was ever gonna jeopardize my anything for believing that the narcissist in me was real, what a stupid thing to do…What kind of excess does a man need that’s going to fuel that fire? It’s just not worth it.”

Despite his choice of words, and Dorothea not attending the screening for his doc, the couple have been together since 1989, and are parents to Stephanie, Jesse, Jake, and Romeo.