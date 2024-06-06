Chrissy Teigen Reveals She ‘Can’t Take Spice as Much Anymore’ After Having Daughter Esti

Chrissy Teigen‘s cravings have apparently changed since welcoming her fourth child, Esti. While opening up to fans on her Instagram Stories, the 38-year-old revealed that she can’t eat spicy foods these days following her pregnancy.

“At first, I had the garlic cream cheese, and it was quite wonderful, now I’m doing a jalapeno cream cheese,” she said in one of her Stories while eating a bagel. “You guys, I am Thai, we eat the hottest food in the world. But since Esti, I can’t take spice as much anymore. I still do it but my body is rejecting it.”

In a separate Story, Chrissy joked about watching 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alone while tagging her husband, John Legend. “I’m sorry John. I know you’re gone, but you’re gone for too long and now, I’ll watch Happily Ever After without you,” Chrissy noted. “Excited, really excited for ‘Pornocchio.'”

In addition to Esti, 17 months, Chrissy and John, 45, share children Luna, 8, son Miles, 6, and son Wren, 11 months. They welcomed Esti in January 2023.

Chrissy underwent a C-section for Esti’s birth. After welcoming her baby girl into the world, the mom of four shared via Instagram that she was “omw to bandage together” her wound from the procedure. She also opened up to PEOPLE that year about the experience.

“The incision is a lot and you never know how your stomach’s going to come together,” the model told the outlet. “I think your organs are on the table for a second, but that to me is so cool. I was taking pictures above the seat. I have the craziest pictures of the cord and everything.”

While noting she was “kind of excited” about the operation, Chrissy added that she’s “done the vaginal thing twice,” so she was ready to “try this.”

“I really love surgery,” she said. “It really is so crazy, but I still think it’s so cool. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. I was laying there wide awake with my body cut open and a baby comes out.’ Now, Miles and Luna love looking at my scar and they call it the baby hole.”