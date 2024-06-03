Patrick J. Adams Admits He’s ‘Open’ to a ‘Suits’ Reunion Movie

Image Credit: Getty Images

Patrick J. Adams expressed in a panel how he would be “down” to reprise his role as Mike Ross in the legal drama Suits on Sunday, June 2. “I say that [yes] being a person who has no power or authority,” shared the 42-year-old actor.

“It’s going to depend on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible? I think it is possible,” Patrick continued as he was accompanied by his Suits co stars Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, Sarah Rafferty, and Abigail Spencer at the ATX Television Festival. Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht, and Meghan Markle – who left after the seventh season after marrying Prince Harry – also starred in the show that ran on air from 2011 to 2019.

Just last year, the series resurfaced after hitting streaming platform Netflix and Peacock. “It’s just one of those things [reunion] where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday,” voiced the executive producer Gene Klein to TVLine in July 2023.

‘SUITS’ season 9 will debut on Netflix on July 1. pic.twitter.com/ERFT7dAtMA — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 2, 2024

Although the other actors may be on board for a reunion, it is speculated that Meghan – who played the role of Rachel Zane – may not be part of it. Gene added in his interview, “I would assume that’s just not possible.” Patrick and Gabriel also noted they have had “no communication” with the Duchess of Sussex in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in February.

In November 2023, Meghan shared at the Variety’s Power of Women event how she was shocked about the show being a hit once again. “Isn’t that wild?” she said. “It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

Despite the hope of getting the original cast back together, the show is welcoming their spinoff series Suits: LA in the near future with a brand-new cast including Stephen Amell, Bryan Greenberg, Lex Scott Davis, and Josh McDermit.

“I have yet to be asked,” Adams told The Hollywood Reporter. “It sounds like it’s a spinoff where they’re really building a new world with new characters and a whole new story.”

The last time the Suits crew got back together was during a T-mobile commercial, which they filmed for the Golden Globes.