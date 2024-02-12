‘Suits’ Stars Patrick J. Adams & Gabriel Macht Admit They’ve Had ‘No Communication’ With Meghan Markle Recently

Meghan Markle hasn’t been in touch with her former Suits co-stars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht since the show re-emerged in popularity. The actors spoke about whether or not they’ve chatted with the Duchess of Sussex, 42, while filming their hilarious “auditions” Super Bowl spot for T-Mobile. Patrick, 42, and Gabriel, 52, both revealed they haven’t spoken to her recently in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on Saturday, February 10.

Patrick had quipped that he had “no communication” with her, but acted like he was getting a call from her while doing the interview with THR. Gabriel also said he hadn’t spoken to her, but he was still glad to see her show love for the show’s comeback. “I have not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence, and that has been really nice,” he said.

This isn’t the first time that Meghan’s former co-stars have spoken about her since she made her exit from Suits. With the show’s newfound popularity, Patrick had admitted to “missing” the Duchess of Sussex, as well as his other co-stars in a September Instagram post. The cast did reunite at the 2024 Golden Globes, but Meghan was absent. A source explained why she skipped out in a report from Page Six. “We asked the duchess, but we were told that, unfortunately, she had a previous commitment,” they said.

When Meghan married Prince Harry, she was forced to retire from acting and ultimately leave Suits after seven seasons. She left the show in 2017 and married her husband the following year. The series came to an end after nine seasons in 2019.

While she may not have been in touch with the cast, Meghan did reflect on the show with its new resurgence in popularity while chatting with Variety at its “Power of Women” event in November 2023. “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time,” she said. “It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”