Patrick J. Adams Admits He Misses Meghan Markle & His ‘Suits’ Co-Stars Amid Show’s Resurgence

Image Credit: Dutch Oven/Kobal/Shutterstock

Give the people what they want! Suits has dominated Netflix and become one of the streaming service’s most successful acquired titles. The jaw-dropping success of the USA Network series has fans clamoring for a revival. Patrick J. Adams’ latest posts are only adding fuel to the reboot fire.

Patrick posted a photo of Suits co-stars Meghan Markle and Sarah Rafferty on the set of the series. “I miss my friends,” he captioned the Instagram post. In the photo, Meghan, 42, who played Rachel Zane, can be seen lying on the floor with her bare feet up on a cabinet. She’s in full Rachel gear with a button-down white shirt and brown skirt. Sarah, who played Donna Paulson, is seated on a couch holding her phone.

The actor, who played Mike Ross on Suits, then shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos. He led with Meghan and included photos of Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, and Max Toplin. “Each and every one of them,” Patrick wrote.

Meghan starred in the hit USA Network series for 7 seasons before leaving the show. After her engagement to Prince Harry was revealed to the world in 2017, USA Network announced that Meghan would be exiting the series. Meghan’s Suits co-stars were among the guests who got a coveted invite to Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2018 royal wedding.

Suits originally ran from 2011 to 2019. The show’s first 8 seasons became available on Netflix in June 2023, and all seasons are available on Peacock. As of September, Suits continues to be one of Netflix’s most-watched shows. The show’s revival in popularity has fans wondering about a potential reboot.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh has been hesitant about rebooting the series after being “very satisfied” with how the show ended after 9 seasons. “I managed not to be ashamed of any of the episodes we did,” he explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “And so, I’d be afraid [to do it again.] It’s not like I can think of a ton of shows that have been rebooted that I’ve watched, where I was like, ‘Yeah, that was great.’ Usually, I’m not even interested in watching them. So, again, if someone reached out and the cast was into it, I would consider it, if I could come up with something that excited me. But if I could wave a magic wand and get another show on the air, it wouldn’t be a continuation of Suits.”