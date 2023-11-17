Meghan Markle Sweetly Reacts to ‘Suits’ Going Viral 4 Years After Series End

Image Credit: Dutch Oven/Kobal/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle is clearly proud of the renewed love of Suits, the USA Network series in which she starred for seven seasons. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was all smiles when she was asked about the recent viral nature of interest in the show by Variety at its “Power of Women” event on Thursday, November 16. Meghan had a huge smile on as she was asked about her reaction to the show gaining a new life.

When asked about the show getting tons of love again, Meghan responded, “Isn’t that wild?” However, she admitted she wasn’t sure why the show had experienced a sudden resurgence in popularity. Still, she showed that she was proud of the work that she’d done. “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting,” she told Variety.

Meghan starred in Suits for seven seasons of the drama, where she played paralegal Rachel Zane. The show ultimately ran for nine seasons, and it concluded in 2019. Back in October, the show set the record most weeks topping the streaming charts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Duchess of Sussex isn’t the only Suits alum looking back on the show. Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross, posted a throwback photo of himself with Meghan and Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen, and captioned it, “I miss my friends,” amid the show’s resurgence in September.

Meghan left Suits in 2017, before she married Prince Harry the following year. Prior to making her exit, she revealed that she’d be retiring from acting to focus on her duties as a royal. Though Meghan has gone on to other projects since stepping back as a member of the Royal Family, she has not returned to acting.