‘Suits’ Creator Reveals The 1 Word Meghan Markle ‘Couldn’t’ Say After The Royal Family ‘Weighed In’

Suits is the show everyone is talking about. Now that the show has become a massive hit for Netflix, fans are beginning to learn some very interesting behind-the-scenes secrets. Suits creator Aaron Korsh revealed in a new interview that the royal family wouldn’t allow Meghan Markle, 42, who played Rachel Zane in the series, to say a certain word on the show.

“In the episode, Mike and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, ‘My family would say poppycock.’ And the royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth,” Aaron told The Hollywood Reporter. “I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘cock.’ So, we had to change it to ‘bullsh*t’ instead of ‘poppycock,’ and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show. There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember.”

The Suits boss still doesn’t know how the royal family got a hold of the scripts in the first place. “I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them,” he admitted.

At the time, Meghan wasn’t even the person who called him to tell him about the “poppycock” issue. “It might have been the directing producer at the time, or her agent. Whoever it was, they didn’t like having to tell me any more than I liked having to hear it,” Aaron noted. “But listen, when they explained it that way, and I’m pretty sure it got explained to me that it was about that [splicing potential], I had some sympathy because I wouldn’t want somebody doing that to her either. And the thing is, I didn’t think anybody really would, but also I don’t know. People are crazy.”

The mom-of-two starred in the hit USA Network series for the first 7 seasons. She met Prince Harry, 38, while she was still a main cast member. Meghan and her co-star, Patrick J. Adams, were expected to leave the series after season 7. Meghan’s exit was confirmed one day after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in 2017.

“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Meghan has been a member of our family for 7 years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best,” USA Network said in a statement.

Meghan later revealed that she wouldn’t be acting anymore so she could focus on her duties as a member of the royal family. Despite Meghan and Prince Harry stepping down as senior royals in 2020 and moving to California, Meghan hasn’t returned to acting.

She appeared in the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, but Suits remains her final scripted role as of now. Meghan has remained resolute about no longer acting. “I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,” she told Variety in 2022.