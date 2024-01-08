Meghan Markle: Why She Didn’t Attend Golden Globes for ‘Suits’ Reunion After Invite

Meghan Markle, 42, made the decision not to attend the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday night. The live ceremony included a reunion with some of the stars of her former show, Suits, as they presented the award for Best Television Series Drama to the cast and crew of Succession. The on stage presenters included Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres, all of whom acted alongside Meghan on the successful show.

“We asked the duchess, but we were told that, unfortunately, she had a previous commitment,” a Globes insider told Page Six.

It’s unclear what the commitment was but the Suits cast made their way on stage after Golden Globes host Jo Koy made a joke about Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, while talking about Netflix, which is the network the couple released their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, on in 2022.

“Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing — and that’s just by Netflix,” Jo said during the monologue.

On Sunday, Meghan’s former costar, Gina, also admitted that the now Duchess of Sussex is not a part of their Suits text group because they don’t have her phone number. “We don’t have her phone number,” she said during an interview with Variety. “We just don’t. So she’ll see, she’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

Gina also talked about how the cast has been chatting about the recent success of Suits, which originally aired from 2011 to 2019, now that the show made its way to Netflix. “When it all came through, we were all texting each other,” she admitted. “Yes, our text thread is insane right now. So it’s very exciting.”

Meghan played Rachel Zane on Suits from 2011 until 2018, when she left the show at the height of her romance with Prince Harry. She then invited most of the cast, including Gabriel, Patrick, Sarah, Gina, Abigail Spencer, and Rick Hoffman, to their royal wedding in London, England in May 2018.