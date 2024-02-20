Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Star Rick Hoffman Recalls ‘Foul’ Smell at Royal Wedding: It ‘Was Terrible’

Rick Hoffman wanted to clear the air about something that ruined Meghan Markle’s wedding for him. The Suits alum, 53, recalled a “really terrible and foul” scent that hit him during his former co-star’s 2018 wedding, when she married her husband, Prince Harry.

“If you type in my name in on Google, you see [me] making that awful face,” Rick pointed out during his interview on Barstool Sports’ “Chicks in the Office” podcast last week. “And then as time goes on, I’m starting to smell something really terrible and foul.”

The Billions actor mentioned that he tried to maintain a controlled expression at the high-profile event since there were “cameras everywhere” in St. George’s Chapel.

“How can I help getting away from this goofy face?” Rick joked while indicating that he is “very sensitive” to all scents. After inhaling the apparent odor, Rick covered his nose with his hand and tried “to cut it” by using vanilla and coconut-scented moisturizer. “I’m starting to get a little jittery because it’s bothering me,” he added. “[The smell] is just constantly coming my way now. It’s getting into my body.”

Rick eventually worried that other guests around him would think he was the source of the bad scent, but no one else smelled the same thing.

“And they’re like, ‘No,’” he said. “So now, I’m, like, literally by myself alone on an island and I’m just going, ‘Motherf**ker.’ And that’s [the expression] they got [on camera].”

Meghan, 42, worked with Rick on Suits. He played the character Louis Litt, and the former royal played Rachel Zane. Meghan had also invited her other castmates to her wedding, including Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Jacinda Barrett and Abigail Spencer.

While most of the actors stayed in contact with each other, Meghan lost touch with them in recent years — likely because she joined the British royal family after marrying Harry, 39. However, the spouses stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California to start their lives together as a family. They share kids Lilibet and Archie together.

There has been a resurgence in viewer interest over Suits, which Meghan enthusiastically called “wild” during an interview with Variety last year.

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time,” she told the outlet in November 2023. “I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”