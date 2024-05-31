Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith Smile at First Red Carpet Appearance Since Revealing Their Separation

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith stepped out for their first red carpet event together seven months after she revealed they had previously separated. While attending the Thursday, May 30, Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Jada, 52, dazzled in a sheer gray number with black stiletto heels. As for Will, 55, the actor selected an all-black suit for the outing.

The couple were accompanied by their children, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith. Will’s son Trey Smith — whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino — also attended the A-list event, in addition to Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Seven months ago, Jada broke the internet by revealing in her memoir, Worthy, that she and Will had separated. Upon releasing the book in October 2023, she sat down with Hoda Kotb on TODAY to open up about her marriage.

“We live separately,” the former “Red Table Talk” host pointed out. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Jada went on to note that she and Will “were just exhausted with trying” to stay together, admitting, “I think we were both kind of just still, stuck in our fantasy, of what we thought the other person should be.”

After airing out her candid comments, Will reacted to his wife’s revelations in a statement obtained by The New York Times.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” the Aladdin actor wrote in an email. He also noted that Jada’s book “kind of woke” him “up.”

Jada also received a heartfelt letter from her husband, which was given to her during an interview on Jay Shetty‘s “On Purpose” podcast at the time. She teared up while reading Will’s words, joking that she “can’t divorce that joker.”

“I just turned the final page of Worthy, Will’s note began. “It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken I was all over the place.”