Jada Pinkett Smith Tears Up Over Will’s Letter About Her Memoir: ‘I Can’t Divorce That Joker’

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jada Pinkett Smith was so moved by Will Smith’s letter to her that she started to cry in a new interview on the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast. The Worthy author, 52, became emotional while listening to her husband’s statement, in which he reacted positively to her memoir.

Host Jay Shetty read Will’s letter aloud to the Girls Trip actress during the new October 16 interview from his podcast. In the note to his wife, the Aladdin actor, 55, gushed over Jada being “one of one” and a “rare blend of power and delicate sensitivity.”

“I just turned the final page of Worthy. It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken I was all over the place,” Will wrote. “It’s one thing to hear anecdotes at a family barbecue, but it was truly overwhelming to take in your story, potently condensed in this way.”

The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star continued, “I know it wasn’t easy to excavate the depths in that way. I applaud and honor you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I’ll start now. Welcome to the Authors’ Club. I love you endlessly. Now, go get some Merlot and take a rest.”

After hearing the heartfelt letter, Jada joked, “He knows I can’t have no Merlot. That’s beautiful. That’s why I can’t divorce that joker.”

Jada and Will’s marriage became headline news over the past week. In her new book, the Nutty Professor actress revealed that she had been separated from her husband since 2016. The revelation sent shockwaves among the couple’s fans, especially considering Will’s dramatic moment at the 2022 Oscars. At the time, the Academy Award winner slapped Chris Rock after the comedian seemingly made a joke about Jada’s alopecia (a condition that causes hair loss). Immediately after hitting Chris, Will returned to his seat and yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth.”

Jada recently admitted she was “shocked” that Will even called her his wife because they hadn’t “called each other husband and wife in a long time,” she explained during an interview on NBC News.

“I looked at Will, and I said, ‘You hit Chris,’ like you actually hit Chris, and he’s like ‘yeah,’” Jada said in her interview with Hoda Kotb, adding that Will hitting somebody was “totally out of character” for him. Jada’s memoir, Worthy, will be released on October 17.