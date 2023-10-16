Jada Pinkett Smith Says She ‘Did Not Cheat’ on Husband Will Smith, Explains Their ‘Separation’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Jada Pinkett Smith is clearing the air about her and Will Smith’s marriage and estrangement. During an October 14 appearance on TalkShopLive, the Girls Trip actress, 52, insisted there was no cheating during her and Will’s marriage while explaining why they separated.

“I just need people to know, OK, I did not cheat on Will Smith no matter how sad he looked at that table,” Jada noted, referring to a past Red Table Talk interview when she revealed they separated amid her “entanglement” with actor August Alsina. “And when you read [my memoir, Worthy], you will kind of get an understanding of why the ‘Red Table’ even happened in the first place.”

August, 31, previously claimed that Will, 55, “gave [him] his blessing” to date Jada “due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership.” Though Jada did not mention August during her recent on-camera appearance, the Scream 2 star noted that she is now “in a place of peace” and a “place of happiness.”

“And in all honesty, I love where I am,” she insisted, before adding, “As far as Will, my relationship with him, you know, we went through that long period of separation … in order for us to journey separately and do some journeying together.”

Jada continued, “It just seems as though we’ve come to a really, really beautiful place together. So, I just — I’m happy. Yeah, that’s where I am. In this chapter of my life, I am finally happy.”

Jada recalled how she and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum thought that they needed to stay together due to the pressure of the public eye. However, upon attending therapy, Jada noted that they realized this was “not realistic thing to do.” Despite going through their separation, the Set It Off actress noted that “there’s so much love” between them.

“Different things have transpired over the last two years, and Will and I have been doing a lot of healing together,” Jada said “And, you know, we have made our way back to this interdependence, this beautiful loving space between us, and we’re family, and we’re figuring it out, and it’s a beautiful figuring it out. Been beautiful. Got a lot of love.”

Previously on the Smith saga, the Nutty Professor actress dropped the bombshell revelation that she and Will had been separated since 2016. Days after she spoke out about their marriage, the King Richard actor admitted he had an “emotional blindness” to the situation while commenting in an email to The New York Times.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties” Will explained, adding that his wife’s memoir “king of woke [him] up.”