Lenny Kravitz Wants to Remain Celibate Until He Finds a Serious Relationship

Lenny Kravitz revealed in a new interview that he views celibacy as “a spiritual thing.” While discussing relationships, the 60-year-old rock star acknowledged that he’s remained celibate for nearly a decade because he hasn’t been in a serious relationship.

“Yes. It’s a spiritual thing,” the “Fly Away” hitmaker told The Guardian in an interview published on Thursday, May 30. Although he noted that he’d like to find someone to love, Lenny admitted he might have a difficult time doing so. “I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live,” he added.

Lenny’s last public romance was with Barbara Fiahlo, but it didn’t last long, as they broke up after less than a year together in 2017. Previously, Lenny was romantically linked to Adriana Lima in the early 2000s.

In the 1990s, the “American Woman” artist fell in love with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares daughter Zoë Kravitz. Lenny and Lisa, 56, were married from 1987 to 1993. Despite their divorce, they’ve remained close friends as they co-parent their famous daughter.

Zoë, 35, recently made a joke about her dad’s dating history. While delivering a hilarious speech at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in March, the Batman star roasted Lenny by comparing his relationship record to his love for see-through shirts.

“Lenny Kravitz, I’ve had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time,” Zoë began. “And I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life. … Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works.”

As the crowd and her dad laughed, Zoë also quipped, “You two make each other better, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Although the Divergent franchise actress couldn’t help but make a few jokes about her dad, she also noted that, as a family, they’ve “been through a lot” together.

“We’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways,” Zoë continued, while adding that she’s watched Lenny “take care of the people [he loves]” while balancing his music career.