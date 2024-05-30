 Kendall Jenner is ‘Hanging’ With Devin Booker and Bad Bunny: Report – Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner Is Reportedly ‘Hanging Out’ With Exes Bad Bunny & Devin Booker

Sources close to 'The Kardashians' star revealed that she's been having fun and keeping her options open as she spends time with both of her past beaus.

May 30, 2024 9:21AM EDT
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner has been spending time with both of her ex-boyfriends Bad Bunny and Devin Booker, according to a new report from Us Weekly published on Thursday, May 30. Insiders close to the reality star, 28, explained that she’s “keeping her options open,” and she sees “nothing wrong” with spending time with both of her exes.

The source said that Kendall has been “enjoying hanging out” with Devin, 27, and Bad Bunny, 30, despite having dated both of them in the past. Kendall has been seen with the Un Verano Sin Ti singer a few times recently, despite their split in December 2023. Earlier this month, they were seen getting very close at an afterparty for the Met Gala, but more recently, the pair were seen sneaking out of a side door of a hotel, where they were both seemingly staying. “Kendall loves the way he treats her,” the source told Us Weekly. “He makes her feel like a queen.”

Kendall attends a Lakers game with Bad Bunny in May 2023. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kendall and Devin had an on-and-off romance until November 2022. An insider told the outlet that she’s still “really attracted” to the NBA player. Even though she’s keeping her options open, the source explained that “She has a lot of history with him.”

Despite spending time with both of her exes, the source told the outlet that Kendall is simply enjoying having this time to herself and not worrying about committing to one or the other. “She’s young and free and isn’t obligated to [either] situation,” they said.

Throughout this year, there have been rumors that Kendall has reconciled with each of her exes. Back in February, a source close to her told TMZ that she had rekindled her romance with Devin, after she was seen in Dallas when the baller had a game against the Mavericks. Reunion rumors with Bad Bunny began as they’d been spotted spending time together at the Met Gala, and she was also seen supporting him at a recent concert.

