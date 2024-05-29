 Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Leave Miami Hotel Amid Romance Rumors – Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner & Ex Bad Bunny Seen Leaving Miami Hotel Together Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted leaving a hotel in Miami together during the singer’s three-night tour stop.

May 29, 2024 11:32AM EDT
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted leaving a hotel in Miami together on Sunday, May 26, according to Entertainment Tonight.  The cameras caught the model walking out through the garage in gray yoga pants with a matching top accessorized with black sunglasses while Benito – the singer’s biological name –  was dressed in a white button-up top wearing yellow shorts and like the 28-year-old topped off his look with glasses.

Adding on to their outings, the pair was captured having dinner together over the weekened. “Kendall and Bad Bunny dined Friday, May 24, at Gekko Miami. The duo were in a private room for their dinner. Bad Bunny ate there nightly for the rest of the weekend,” a witness told ET.

The 30-year-old artist was in Miami and played three nights at the Kaseya Center for his ‘Most Wanted Tour’, in which Kendall was seen in attendance.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny
Getty Images

“Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can…There’s a strong connection between them whenever they’re together and they have the same chemistry that they’ve always had,” a source close to both parties shared to ET.

This sighting comes shortly after the rumors of the two rekindling their romance spread from the Met Gala where they were photographed all cozied up at an afterparty. “They’re having fun for now, but are hoping to figure things out in a way that makes sense…They’re not necessarily back together or an exclusive item, but there is definitely still a vibe between them. Neither of them feels any pressure and appreciate that they can enjoy space when they want. It’s casual, easy, and comfortable between them,” said a source after the gala. 

Despite being back on cloud nine, the news comes up just six months after their breakup. Though they dated less than a year, a source clarified that their busy schedules were one of the contributing factors to their split. “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them [no “negativity between them” added the source]…They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go…They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down,” noted the source.

