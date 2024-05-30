Gypsy Rose Blanchard Explains How She Knows Ken Urker Is ‘The One’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been hit with the cupid bow as she confessed that her partner, Ken Urker, is “the one” during an interview with E! News published on Thursday, May 30. “When did I know he was the one? Probably the day I met him back in 2017,” shared the 32-year-old.

The sparks come shortly after her split from estranged husband, Ryan Anderson. Gypsy and the former special education teacher married in July 2022 after meeting during her sentence for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Once released from prison in December 2023, the two were able to experience life together before they faced many downs in their relationship and called it quits in April.

“It wasn’t until I filed for divorce that I kind of really realized that that spark, that connection [with Ken] is even better than I expected…And we’ve grown a lot,” she said. “I’ve matured. He’s grown. And so I think right now is the time in our lives that it’s the right time, right place, right everything.”

Ken and Gypsy linked romantically via a prison pen pal program that led to their engagement in October 2018. Though the reason behind their initial split has yet to be revealed in her upcoming Lifetime docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, the two ended their engagement in the summer of 2019.

After Gypsy’s separation from Ryan last month, she was rumored to be rekindling her romance with Ken after being spotted running errands and getting tattoos together. The two then became official by sharing a kiss via social media at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance…We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning,” she stated to TMZ at the time.

Gypsy also confessed to Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t want to move too fast because, you know, I want to pace myself…I don’t want to put expectations and make things too heavy…We’re just basically enjoying our time together and, you know, hopeful for what the future has.”