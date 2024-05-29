Selena Gomez Reveals She ‘Got Really Used to’ Being Single for Five Years

Selena Gomez didn’t want another same old love that would tear her up, which is why she was “alone for five years.” The 31-year-old multi-hyphenate recalled her single years before meeting boyfriend Benny Blanco during her latest interview with TIME. While speaking to the publication in a profile published on Wednesday, May 29, Selena noted that many people “are afraid” of being single, but she “got used to it.”

“I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it,” the “Love On” artist explained. “A lot of people are afraid of being alone, and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it.”

While using those years for self-reflection, Selena “came up with [her] plan, which was [she] was going to adopt at 35 if [she] had not met anyone.”

Now that she’s found true love with Benny, 36, Selena noted that it “just happens when you least expect it.” Since she and Benny were initially friends and collaborators for years, the Only Murders in the Building actress revealed that she once asked him to be a matchmaker for her before they started dating in 2023.

“I just cherish every moment with him,” Selena told the publication, before gushing, “I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

Earlier this month, Benny told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show that he is looking forward to starting a family one day.

“I wanna have kids, that’s my next goal,” the record producer said on The Howard Stern Show. “I have a lot of godkids; I got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids.”

Elsewhere in his interview, Benny agreed with Howard that marriage is in his and Selena’s future. However, he doesn’t have a proposal date set just yet.

“I gotta get my act together,” he joked, before adding, “When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.”

Selena and Benny have been dating since mid-2023. They went public with their romance in December of that year when the “Single Soon” artist was responding to fans online, who were asking about her relationship status. Over the past several months, the pair have openly shared sweet photos together via social media.

Before falling in love with Benny, Selena’s most public and longest relationship was with her Justin Bieber. They dated on and off from 2010 to 2018, and he tied the knot with his wife, Hailey Bieber, later that year.