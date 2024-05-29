Princess Kate Is ‘Doing a Lot Better’ Amid Cancer Treatment, a Family Friend Claims

Princess Kate‘s is on the mend, according to friend close to the royal family. In a new report by Vanity Fair, the unnamed source — whom the publication noted is a pal of Kate’s — claimed that the 42-year-old is “doing a lot better” since she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year.

“It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better,” the friend told the outlet in its report published on Tuesday, May 28. “It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time.”

The pal added that Kate’s husband, Prince William, and her whole family have “rallied around her,” including “her parents, and her sister and brother.”

Earlier this month, Daily Mail reported that Kate is not expected to resume her public duties until later this year. However, PEOPLE reported that Kate was recently seen out and about with family and by herself running errands.

The Princess of Wales’ health has become a major concern around the world. In January, she underwent a “planned” abdominal surgery. Although the palace insisted this wasn’t a problem, Kate later revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” Kate explained in a video announcement shared to social media in March.

The royal went on to note that she had been taking time to process her diagnosis and to explain to her children that she is “going to be OK.” Kate and William, 41, share kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together.

“As I’ve said to [my children], I am well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirits,” she added at the time.

After Kate explained her condition to the world, her and William remained out of the public eye for weeks until he returned to his public engagements by the spring. Earlier this month, the Prince of Wales was asked by hospital administrator, Tracy Smith, about Kate’s health, according to a video shared by Sky News.

“She’s doing well,” William responded before adding, “Thank you.”