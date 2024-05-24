Princess Kate Might Not Return to Public Engagements Until Late 2024: Report 

 Kate Middleton Will Reportedly Return to Public Duties in Fall 2024 – Hollywood Life

Kate Middleton is set to return to her duties in the fall of 2024 as she focuses on cancer treatment.

May 24, 2024 10:34PM EDT
Kate Middleton
Image Credit: Getty Images

Princess Kate Middleton will not return to the spotlight until fall 2024 as she focuses on recovering from her battle with cancer, according to a new report. “No one wants to put any pressure [on Kate],” royal expert Richard Eden told Daily Mail on Thursday, May 23. “The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year. What this means in practice is that big decisions, such as the appointment of new staff, can wait.”

The Princess of Wales shared her diagnosis back in March — explaining that after a successful abdominal surgery had taken place in January 2024, doctors found the disease in her system. Since then, Kate has remained on top of her health. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” said Kate. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. … My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery,” stated the princess.

Getty Images

Earlier this month, Prince William gave a brief update on the health status of Kate after being asked during the opening of James Place Newcastle. “All doing well, thank you …We’re all doing well,” he responded to a spectator.

Despite being M.I.A. when it comes to “duty calls,” Kate has been working with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. According to a representative – who told Daily Mail this week – she is looking forward to the next stages of her work alongside the foundation. “This is a clear commitment she has made that throughout her life of public service that this will be focus. That will continue when she returns to work … But we have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now. She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson voiced.

