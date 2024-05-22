Kensington Palace Shares Update on Kate Middleton’s Possible Return to Work After Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton remains focused on her health after receiving a cancer diagnosis. As some royal watchers hope for an update on the Princess of Wales, those closest to Kate are sharing a status check-in on her schedule.

“The princess is not expected to return to work,” Kensington Palace shared in a statement to BBC on Tuesday, May 21, “until it’s cleared by her medical team.”

The update emerged at the launch of a new report by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, an organization Kate, 42, founded in 2021 that focuses on awareness and action on the transformative impact of a kids’ early years.

According to the palace, “Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work.”

Back in March, Kate revealed in a video message that she was diagnosed with cancer. Although the news came as a “huge shock” to her family, the princess has tried her best to heal in private.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” she said. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate, who shares Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, with Prince William, added that she was “getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits.”

For Christian Guy, who serves as the executive director of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, he is grateful for Kate’s continued support amid her difficult diagnosis.

Before the report was released, Christian gave insight into Kate’s passion for the cause.

“Having briefed The Princess on this, she is enormously grateful to the members of the Taskforce who have made such fantastic progress on this work over the past year,” Christian said via PEOPLE. “She feels passionately about the transformational impact of getting this right together, both for the current generation and for many more to come. I know that she is keen to encourage all businesses, no matter what their size or purpose, to join us on this journey and is looking forward to seeing momentum grow in the coming months.”