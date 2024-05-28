Princess Kate Reportedly Spotted Running Errands Amid Cancer Treatment

Princess Kate was spotted out with her family running errands amid her cancer treatment, according to a new report. Although the details of her latest outing remain unclear, PEOPLE reported on Tuesday, May 28, that the 42-year-old royal has been seen out and about.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales has been undergoing chemotherapy for her undisclosed form of cancer, which she announced in March. At the time, Kate appeared in a social media video and insisted that she was “getting stronger every day.”

“As I’ve said to [my children], I am well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirits,” she said before concluding, “We hope you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has alway brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Kate shares her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with husband Prince William.

Earlier this year, Kensington Palace revealed that Kate had undergone a planned abdominal surgery. However, fans speculated online why she hadn’t been seen in public for months.

In her revelation video, Kate pointed out that the surgery was “major” but “successful.”

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she explained. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Earlier this month, William, 41, was asked about Kate’s condition, according to a video shared by Sky News.

“May I ask how Princess Kate is doing?” hospital administrator Tracy Smith was heard asking the Prince of Wales in the clip, to which he responded, “She’s doing well, thank you.”

As Kate takes the time to recover, multiple reports have swirled about her condition and when she is expected to return to the public eye. Last week, Daily Mail reported that Kate is expected to resume her public duties in the fall of 2024.