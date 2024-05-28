 Kate Middleton Reportedly Spotted in Public Amid Cancer Treatment – Hollywood Life

Princess Kate Reportedly Spotted Running Errands Amid Cancer Treatment

The Princess of Wales has been seen out and about with her family and on solo outings, according to a recent report.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 28, 2024 3:29PM EDT
Kate Middleton
View gallery
Kate Middleton on the catwalk wearing a sheer black lace dress over a bandeau bra and black bikini bottoms St Andrews University Charity Fashion Show, Scotland, Britain - 26 Mar 2002 Kate Middleton, 19, a friend of Prince William at the university wearing a sheer black lace dress over a bandeau bra and black bikini bottoms. She is believed to be one of his future flatmates in his second year.
Kate Middleton Kate Middleton at Game Fair, Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, Britain - Aug 2004 Could 2008 be the year that Prince William and Kate Middleton make their relationship official? Back in August 2004, Kate looked like she didn't have a care in the world - perhaps safe in the knowledge that she had snagged the world's number one eligible bachelor. The couple met at University of St Andrews, Scotland, in 2001, when Kate was in her first year. From around Christmas of 2003 to April 2007, she and Prince William were involved in a relationship that was subjected to intense media attention. But at the Game Fair at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, Kate seemed to be bearing up to the pressure pretty well and has rarely been seen without a smile for the cameras since. There have been rumours that the couple have already taken the next major step in their relationship. Miss Middleton has supposedly moved into Clarence House, and given the keys to her Chelsea flat to her sister, Pippa. Will a ring on the finger be next?
Kate Middleton HUGH VAN CUTSEM AND ROSE ASTOR WEDDING, BURFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, BRITAIN - 04 JUN 2005
Image Credit: Getty Images

Princess Kate was spotted out with her family running errands amid her cancer treatment, according to a new report. Although the details of her latest outing remain unclear, PEOPLE reported on Tuesday, May 28, that the 42-year-old royal has been seen out and about.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales has been undergoing chemotherapy for her undisclosed form of cancer, which she announced in March. At the time, Kate appeared in a social media video and insisted that she was “getting stronger every day.”

“As I’ve said to [my children], I am well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirits,” she said before concluding, “We hope you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has alway brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Kate shares her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with husband Prince William.

Kate Middleton
Getty Images

Earlier this year, Kensington Palace revealed that Kate had undergone a planned abdominal surgery. However, fans speculated online why she hadn’t been seen in public for months.

In her revelation video, Kate pointed out that the surgery was “major” but “successful.”

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she explained. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Earlier this month, William, 41, was asked about Kate’s condition, according to a video shared by Sky News.

“May I ask how Princess Kate is doing?” hospital administrator Tracy Smith was heard asking the Prince of Wales in the clip, to which he responded, “She’s doing well, thank you.”

As Kate takes the time to recover, multiple reports have swirled about her condition and when she is expected to return to the public eye. Last week, Daily Mail reported that Kate is expected to resume her public duties in the fall of 2024.

ad