Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Hold Hands on Rare Date Night at ‘Dune: Part 2’ Premiere Party

Date night! Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber made a rare public appearance together at the Dune: Part Two premiere afterparty in London on Thursday, February 15. The couple was photographed holding hands as they arrived at the star-studded event. Kaia, 22, wore a sparkling brown maxi dress with a pair of silver strappy heels. She carried a black fur coat under her arm and also held onto a gold clutch purse. Lastly, the brunette beauty let her long hair down for the night out.

Austin, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black blazer that he wore over a white shirt. The Masters of the Air star also had on matching brown pants and black sneakers. Austin affectionally held his girlfriend’s hand as they made their way into the afterparty to celebrate his new sci-fi film, which comes out in theaters on March 1.

Earlier in the night, Austin posed for pictures at the Dune: Part Two premiere in Leicester Square with the rest of the cast, including Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, and Florence Pugh. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Austin made a rare comment about Kaia when he was asked about her recent British Vogue cover. “It was legendary,” the Oscar nominee said. “It was amazing. I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it.”

Austin and Kaia have been dating since late 2021, and their romance was confirmed at the start of 2022. The couple made their red carpet debut in May of that year at the Met Gala. Since then, the two stars have tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine for their Spring ’24 Women’s Fashion Issue, Kaia opened up about how she likes to be “private” in her love life. “Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible,” she said.

In early 2023, an anonymous tipster had told gossip blog Deuxmoi that Austin and Kaia got engaged. However, sources close to the couple told other outlets, including TMZ, that they were not engaged. And since Kaia wasn’t wearing a ring on that finger at the Dune 2 party, it seems that the lovebirds are content being boyfriend and girlfriend for now.