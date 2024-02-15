Zendaya Shocks in See-Through Silver Body Armor at ‘Dune: Part 2’ Premiere in London

Zendaya really knows how to commit to a sci-fi theme. The 27-year-old actress showed up to the Dune: Part 2 red carpet premiere in London on February 15 in see-through silver body armor complete with pointed heels. Only Zendaya’s head was free from her wild ensemble that some might say made her look like C-3PO from Star Wars. The “Rewrite The Stars” singer wore her dark brunette hair in a back bun. Safe to say, this was one of Zendaya’s most shocking and unforgettable red carpet looks ever.

Zendaya posed at the U.K. premiere with her co-stars including Timothee Chalamet and Florence Pugh. Anya Taylor-Joy was there as well, confirming that she makes an appearance in the highly-anticipated sequel. The red carpet was filled with sand as an ode to the science fiction theme of the popular movie series.

Zendaya has been showing off so many amazing looks while she’s been out on the press tour for Dune: Part 2. At the movie’s Paris premiere on February 12, Zendaya wore a matching set of a sleeveless crop top and long, flowing skirt. Her all-gold outfit was complete with a scarf-like collar around her neck. She also accessorized with some gold jewelry.

Zendaya also slayed at the premiere in Mexico City on February 6. The Emmy Award winner rocked a custom Bottega Veneta ensemble with a thigh-high slit. Her look also included a pair of matching brown heels, while she kept her hair in a back bun. Zendaya also showed off some bling with several pieces of silver jewelry at the Mexico City event.

Zendaya played Chani in the 2021 sci-fi epic Dune, and she’s back for the sequel which arrives in theaters on March 1. The cast for Dune: Part Two also includes Timothee, Zendaya’s on-screen love interest and real-life close friend. Florence, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Dave Bautista, Léa Seydoux, Josh Brolin, and Stellan Skarsgard round out the cast of the sequel.

Zendaya teased how director Denis Villeneuve expanded her role in Dune: Part 2 in an interview with Total Film last month. “He was really able to build out a strong sense of [Chani’s] own views and life,” she said. “It wasn’t entirely like she’s at the will of who she’s in love with. I did feel a particular sense of care for what Chani represents in his films.”