Christopher Walken, 80, Seen In Rare Public Appearance At Robert De Niro’s 80th Birthday Party: Photos

Among the famous friends celebrating Robert De Niro’s 80th birthday was longtime pal and co-star Christopher Walken! In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the fellow octogenarians stepped out in New York City to mark the milestone birthday of the Taxi Driver icon. Christopher, also 80, wore a navy blue pants and sport jacket ensemble, with a gray t shirt. He paired the look with navy blue sneakers at the event, held at NYC’s Locanda Verde, and walked alongside his longtime wife Georgianne.

Of course Christopher, who co-starred with Robert in 1978’s The Deer Hunter, wasn’t the only big name seen at the party. Kill Bill star Uma Thurman and her father Robert Thurman were also seen arriving for the casual shindig, as were Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell. And of course, Robert’s girlfriend Tiffany Chen, with whom he secretly welcomed baby girl Gia Virginia, his 7th child, on April 6.

Chris and Robert have enjoyed quite a friendship over the years, both on and offscreen. In a 2020 interview, Robert shared how he felt about reuniting with the eccentric Dead Zone star for The War With Grandpa. “Well, I was happy that Chris did it,” De Niro told Den Of Geek at the time. “We’ve known each other a long time, we worked together and just have been friends. But it was great that he was part of it. He was very funny, he’s always great to watch. And he and Cheech Marin, my two cohorts if you will, it was fun.”

And the film’s director couldn’t help but notice their natural camaraderie, either. Tim Hill told Looper in 2020 that the duo was “messing around” together on set. “I couldn’t believe it when we had them both on the set,” he told the outlet. “I was just pinching myself. I wished we’d had more material. It’s just great when they’re together. They’re laughing and they’re messing around. Then when it’s time to work, they work… I loved doing those scenes with them. I wish I’d written a little more so I could have directed them more.”