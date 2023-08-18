Alec Baldwin Attends Robert De Niro’s B-day Party After New Analysis of ‘Rust’ Gun Finds He Must Have Pulled Trigger

The '30 Rock' star and his wife attended Robert De Niro's star-studded celebration in Tribeca, as he could face new charges in the 'Rust' shooting.

Alec Baldwin went to wish Robert De Niro a happy birthday at the Academy Award winner’s 80th birthday party on Thursday, Aug. 17. The Departed actor, 65, was seen attending the event with his wife Hilaria Baldwin39, at Robert’s Tribeca restaurant Locanda Verde in the new photos, which you can see here, via People. The outing comes shortly after a new forensic report in the Rust shooting found that Alec must have pulled the trigger during the movie set tragedy. 

Alec and Hilaria were spotted walking into the restaurant. The 30 Rock actor sported a blue button-down over a charcoal shirt with gray slacks and sneakers for a laidback look. His wife looked beautiful as she sported a black top and a flowing animal-print skirt. Robert was also dressed casually in a gray polo and black jacket. Some of the other stars that attended the event included Martin ScorseseLeonardo DiCaprio, Christopher Walken, Francis Ford Coppola, Paul McCartney, and George Lucas.

Alec and Rob share the stage at an event together. (Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/Shutterstock)

Alec also took to his Instagram to send his The Good Shepherd co-star a message on his special day, beginning a new decade of life. He shared an old movie still of the actor and captioned it, “Happy Birthday, Bob…”

The party came just a day after a new forensic report into the Rust shooting was released, per CBS News. The new investigation alleges that Alec pulled the trigger for the shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Even though charges were dropped in early 2023, the new analysis may lead to them being refiled.

Involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec were dropped back in April, after he’d pleaded not guilty to the charge in February. “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” his lawyers said in a statement to Variety at the time.

