Alec Baldwin Tries To Avoid Paparazzi In 1st Photos Since Being Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Alec Baldwin has been photographed for the first time since he was charged with involuntary manslaughter on Thursday, Jan. 19, for the fatal Oct. 2021 Rust shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. The 64-year-old actor was spotted heading out of his Manhattan apartment on Friday morning, Jan. 20 and looked distressed as he hurried to a black vehicle. Photos were obtained by the Daily Mail and can be seen here.

He was seen for a second time arriving at an office building in the Big Apple and once again hurried inside to get away from the paparazzi. He even attempted to cover his face with several pieces of mail. He wore an all-black ensemble of slacks, a top, and a winter coat, and paired it with brown dress shoes.

Alec’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, 39, was seen in public the day the charges were announced and wore a stern face as she arrived at her and Alec’s luxury apartment building in New York. She was dressed in black leggings and a light brown hoodie with the word “HUMAN” stitched into it in neutral colors. On Friday morning, she was seen once again in another casual outfit. She emerged wearing a green crewneck sweater with the word “EMPATHY” emblazoned across the front. Perhaps, she was leaving a hint for the people speaking about her husband’s legal woes.

Alec, along with Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the set armorer who loaded the prop gun that Alex shot and killed Halyna with, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Each count carries a different level of punishment and a jury will be required to determine which count will be most appropriate to move forward with, according to CNN. As of this writing, Alec and Hannah face between 18 months and five years in prison, depending on what the jury decides.

Following the charge announcement by New Mexico First District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, the Beetlejuice star’s attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, told HollywoodLife in a statement that Alec is determined to have the charges dropped. “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set,” the statement read. “He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

However, criminal defense and appellate attorney, Matthew Barhoma, founder of Barhoma Law and Power Trial Lawyers, told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that Alec may have a hard time fighting the charges because he has spoken publicly about the matter over the past year. “Alec Baldwin really thought he wasn’t going to get charged. He was giving us a reiteration of how the law works, putting together his own statements and homemade videos. Those things could never help him. They can only hurt him,” he said. “They can only be introduced to hurt him. That’s how the evidence code works. I think he’s starting to learn real quick how the repercussions of speaking so loud while under investigation.”