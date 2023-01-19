Hilaria Baldwin Seen In First Photos Since Husband Alec Was Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Hilaria Baldwin was seen for the second time in a day after her husband Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter on Thursday, January 19. The yoga instructor, 39, appeared completely without expression as she arrived at her lavish New York City apartment alongside several of her children with the actor. She wore a brown drawstring hoodie with the word “Human” emblazoned on it, shiny black leggings, and black slide slippers as she entered the building, just hours after the news that Alec will face charges in the October 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec’s film Rust.

The mom of seven was seen earlier in the day, dropping her kids off for school in the hours before the decision was announced. The news is indeed somber, as Alec reportedly faces potential jail time if convicted for the two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was similarly charged in the shocking incident, which also left director Joel Souza injured on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico.

The wife of the famed 30 Rock actor has been a support for him since the devastating incident. After Alec’s December 2021 interview with George Stephanopoulos, Hilaria took to Instagram to pay tribute to her embattled husband. “‘I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you.’ These were the only words that came to me when we learned Halyna had died. I remember saying that phrase over and over again,” she wrote alongside a picture from their 2012 wedding day. “The horrific loss, the torture to her family, and you, my husband, somehow put in this unthinkable nightmare. That moment, etched in my memory, photographers surrounding you, on the phone with me, documenting your agony. I couldn’t be near you to hug you, our connection over the phone, a visual for the world to see.”

She continued, in part, assuring the Beetlejuice actor that she’d be there for him, regardless of the outcome. “My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can,” she wrote. “I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love—until the very end.”

On September 26, Alec took to his own Instagram to write that his family had “kept him alive.” “My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year,” he wrote. “And things in my life May never be the same. Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin , too.”