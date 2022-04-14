‘Beetlejuice 2’: Release Date, Rumored Cast, & Everything To Know About Anticipated Sequel

It’s (almost) showtime! Over 30 years after Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice came out, a sequel film has finally been confirmed. There’s been talks of a second movie happening for the past three decades, so fans are overjoyed about the news. For those that haven’t seen it, Beetlejuice follows deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, who try to scare away a family now living in their house. They make contact with an over-the-top bio-exorcist named Betelgeuse played by Michael Keaton, but his antics only complicate matters.

Beetlejuice 2 was officially confirmed in February 2022, with Brad Pitt‘s Plan B Entertainment producing alongside Warner Bros, and at least two major stars returning. From the release date, to the cast and crew, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything to know about the highly-anticipated sequel.

‘Beetlejuice 2’ Cast & Crew

The original Beetlejuice also stars Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones as Delia and Charles Deetz, who move into the Maitland’s old house and become terrorized by Betelgeuse. Winona Ryder plays their goth teenage daughter, Lydia Deetz. So far, Michael and Winona are the two cast members set to return for Beetlejuice 2, according to Screen Rant. The film wouldn’t be possible without Betelgeuse himself, so thank god Michael’s coming back! Winona, who currently stars in Netflix’s Stranger Things, had previously expressed interest in starring in a Beetlejuice sequel. “I love Lydia Deetz so much. She was such a huge part of me,” Winona told The Daily Beast in 2013. “I would be really interested in what she is doing 27 years later.”

The other cast members’ returns have yet to be announced. Alec’s return may be questionable due to the controversy from the Rust shooting incident. Tim is expected to be directing the sequel, though that has yet to be confirmed. The famous filmmaker has said before that he wants Johnny Depp to star in Beetlejuice 2. The pair have collaborated on projects like Edward Scissorhands, Sleepy Hallow, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, and Sweeney Todd. However, Johnny’s possible role may be in jeopardy because of his defamation trial against Amber Heard, which has impacted his career. As mentioned before, Plan B Entertainment and Warner Bros. will produce Beetlejuice 2.

The Link to the Original ‘Beetlejuice’

The original Beetlejuice was a huge hit at the time of its 1988 release. Michael McDowell and Warren Skaaren wrote the screenplay, while Tim directed. The movie won the Academy Award for Best Makeup. Its success spawned numerous offshoots, starting with an animated TV series that ran on ABC, and then Fox, from 1989 to 1991. Tim produced the project. Then, several Beetlejuice video games were released, starting in 1990. The popular film was also adapted into a Broadway stage musical that opened in April 2019. The show closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but reopened at the Marquis Theatre in April 2022.

No plot details have been revealed for Beetlejuice 2. The sequel will probably take place many years after the events of the first film. Spoiler alert: Beetlejuice ended with the Deetzes and Maitlands living in the home harmoniously, while Betelgeuse ends up in the after-life waiting room and gets his head shrunk by a witch doctor.

Production Trivia

It’s been a long road to Beetlejuice 2. Plans for the sequel began in 1990, when Tim hired Jonathan Gems to write a second movie called Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian. It would’ve focused on the Deetzes moving to Hawaii, where they are haunted by a spirit. Michael and Winona agreed to the sequel, however, Tim became distracted with directing Batman Returns, which starred Michael as the iconic caped-crusader. Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian was eventually shelved entirely by 1997.

Plans for a different sequel started up in 2011. Warner Bros. hired Seth Grahame-Smith, who worked with Tim on Dark Shadows and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, to write and produce the project. It took until late 2014/early 2015 for the script to be completed. Michael and Winona agreed to return and filming was expected to start later in 2015. Mike Vukadinovich was hired to re-write the script. However, Warner Bros. confirmed in April 2019 that the sequel wasn’t happening.

Hopefully, the latest plans for Beetlejuice 2 actually come to fruition. Principal photography is set to begin in summer 2022, according to Screen Rant. That means we probably have a long way to go until the sequel film actually hits theaters, but that’s not slowing down our excitement. Beetlejuice 2, we’re ready for you!