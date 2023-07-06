Jenna Ortega & Winona Ryder Spotted Filming ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Wedding Scene: New Photos

Winona Ryder is the mother of the bride in new photos from the set of the highly anticipated Beetlejuice 2! In images you can SEE HERE via PEOPLE, Jenna Ortega, who plays Lydia Deetz’s daughter in the sequel, wore a silk and tulle wedding gown with a trench coat over the top. She also rocked chunky white platform boots with pink laces and a flowing veil, her dark hair pulled into an updo. She smiled as she gathered up the layers of tulle and walked among crew members on the film’s Hertfordshire, England set.

In other pics, all of which were snapped Wednesday, July, 6, the Stranger Things star was seen snuggling up in a puffy black coat and matching Ugg boots as an MUA specialist worked on her hair. Her spiky, dark brunette hairstyle was an excellent throwback to Tim Burton’s original 1988 cult favorite.

Michael Keaton, who returns as the creepy Betelgeuse in the follow-up movie, was nowhere to be seen in the most recent on-set photos. But the photos were nonetheless another tantalizing glimpse of what’s to come, as fan’s look ahead to the movie’s September 2024 release. Many consider the Wednesday star’s casting an ideal choice for the daughter of the macabre Lydia.

Winona, who was just 16 at the time of the first movie’s premiere, once opened up about how playing the now legendary character created challenges for her as a teen. “I remember thinking, ‘Ooh, it’s, like, the number-one movie,” she told Marie Claire U.K back in 2017. “This is going to make things great at school. But it made things worse. They called me a witch.”

But she obviously had the last laugh. Lydia and Beetlejuice, which also starred Catherine O’Hara, Alec Baldwin, and Geena Davis, went on to become a cult goth classic, widely quoted and intensely beloved. The Heathers actress and 80s icon was first seen back in character for Beetlejuice 2 in May, looking as pale and goth as ever.