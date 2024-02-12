Zendaya Wows in Gorgeous Gold Crop Top & Matching Skirt at ‘Dune: Part 2’ Premiere in Paris

Zendaya looked beautiful as she attended the red carpet for the premiere of Dune: Part 2 on Monday, February 12. The actress, 27, rocked a matching set of a sleeveless crop top and long, flowing skirt for the event. Her outfit was all gold with a floral-like design covering it all over. The top had a scarf-like collar around her neck, and her long skirt flowed beneath her. She also accessorized with some gold jewelry.

Zendaya posed both solo and with her co-stars, including Timothée Chalamet. The Wonka actor, 28, rocked a red shirt with a gold design under a black suit, along with matching leather boots. Occasionally his gold shirt reflected the bright lights as he walked down the red carpet. The gold designs did somewhat correspond with one another for the two leading actors.

This isn’t the only amazing look that Zendaya has shown while she’s been out on the press tour for Dune: Part 2. In fact, Zendaya showed off tons of amazing looks while she was in the City of Light at the end of January for Paris Fashion Week. One of the other fabulous dresses that she’s worn includes a beautiful plum-colored gown for the Fendi show. She also debuted a new short, chopped bangs haircut while out in Paris.

The corresponding gold pieces weren’t the only time that Zendaya and the Call Me By Your Name star have somewhat matched. She and Timothée also each rocked leather pieces in their outfits when they appeared along with their castmates on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier in February. In fact, the two actors have gotten very close through their work on the Dune franchise. In a promo video for the sci-fi epic, they each spoke about how they’ve become “besties,” while making the movie. “She was a real partner-in-crime and someone that I’m really grateful to have a very, very strong friendship with,” Timothée says at one point in the video.