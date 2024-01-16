Timothee Chalamet Gushes Over His ‘Strong Friendship’ With Zendaya in Cute BTS Video From ‘Dune 2’ Set

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya have forged a strong bond while working on the Dune films. The co-stars both chatted about their friendship in a new behind-the-scenes video from the film, released on Tuesday, January 16. The Wonka actor, 28, revealed that Zendaya, 27, helps keep him “humble,” and it seems like the two actors are very close.

At the start of the clip, Zendaya admitted that she and Timothee are “besties,” and she spoke about how she values their friendship while working on the movie. “It’s important to have someone that you can laugh with,” she explained. During an interview portion, Timothee said that he really values their friendship. “She was a real partner-in-crime and someone that I’m really grateful to have a very, very strong friendship with,” he said.

The interviews were also interspersed with clips of the two of them in costume. They were both smiling and laughing, as they appeared to have a great time. At one point in the clip, the Call Me By Your Name star joked about their relationship. “The way Zendaya keeps me humble is through three techniques: intimidation, aggression,” he said, before his co-star jumped in and said “excuse me.”

Timothee and Zendaya co-starred in the 2021 sci-fi epic Dune, and the second part of the movie will hit theaters on March 1. The pair play the love interests Paul Atreides and Chani, respectively. After working on the movie together, it’s clear that they’ve gotten very close.

The two actors were seen showing off their dance moves to a Beyoncé song in a video taken at the Euphoria star’s assistant’s birthday party back in June. Timothee also revealed that Zendaya was a bit of the inspiration for his fashion choices while promoting his new musical Wonka in a December 2023 interview with Access Hollywood.

When Timothee celebrated his 27th birthday, Zendaya posted a cute behind-the-scenes photo from the movie, where the Beautiful Boy star was making a funny face, and she was adjusting her jewelry. “Happy birthday to this kid,” she wrote alongside the photo.