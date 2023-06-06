Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Show Off Their Dance Moves At Her Assistant’s Birthday Party: Watch

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet are both dancing machines! The Dune co-stars were at Zendaya’s assistant Darnell Appling‘s Freaknik-themed birthday party this past weekend, and their epic dance moves were caught on video. Zendaya, 26, joined the big group in a dance line to Beyonce‘s “Before I Let Go”. She wore a white crop top and a pair of blue jeans for the thrilling outdoor dance session.

Zendaya seen dancing at Darnell's birthday party! pic.twitter.com/G9KaJAwTkK — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) June 5, 2023

Timothee, meanwhile, ended up at the center of the dance circle at some point, and he showed off his own impressive moves. The Oscar nominee dropped it low with other party guests while holding a red cup in his hand. Timothee wore an Austin Reaves basketball jersey with green basketball shorts, Batman-themed socks, a pair of colorful Nike sneakers, and a backwards white hat. While Timothee and Zendaya didn’t dance together in the videos, they were snapped hanging out at the party.

Video of Timothée Chalamet at Darnell Appling’s birthday party recently pic.twitter.com/8vXEIjhzAR — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@tchalametupdate) June 5, 2023

Video of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya at Darnell Appling’s birthday party recently (via notes0fmariah) pic.twitter.com/RbsxfaNIPS — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@tchalametupdate) June 6, 2023

Everyone knows that Zendaya and Timothee have created a genuine friendship after working together on the first Dune film, which came out in 2021. When they were doing press for the sci-fi film, the two actors talked about how much they being loved co-stars, and Zendaya even called Timothee a “friend for life.”

“This guy made it such a warm environment to work [in],” Zendaya told E! News’ Daily Pop in Oct. 2021. “Immediately I was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to be friends for life. Like, this is happening.’ So that was great and I had an incredible time.” In a more recent interview, Timothee told Variety that he considers Zendaya “a sister.” “I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend,” he said.

Timothee and Zendaya are both returning for Dune 2, which wrapped filming last December, and is set to be released on November 3, 2023. Timothee plays Paul Atreides, and Zendaya plays Chani, in the Denis Villeneuve-directed movies. The upcoming sequel will feature other returning cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, and Charlotte Rampling, plus newcomers Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Christopher Walken.