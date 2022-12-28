Zendaya Celebrates Co-Star Timothee Chalamet’s 27th Birthday With Rare BTS Pic

Zendaya wished a very happy 27th birthday to her friend and co-star Timothee Chalamet on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 27. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 26, posted a hilarious photo of Timothee acting silly while they were on-set for their hit movie Dune. “Happy birthday to this kid,” she wrote along with the sweet shot. The Call Me By Your Name actor also shared the photo on his Instagram Story.

The shot showed the two actors seemingly in costumes during some downtime on set. Zendaya looked beautiful in a red dress, looking very serious as she adjusted some jewelry, but behind her Timothee was making a funny face and seemed to be making an announcement into the sky. He sported a brown jacket and a pair of white pants. While it’s not clear what exactly was happening behind the scenes, it’s clear that Timothee was having a great time.

Besides the birthday message from Zendaya, Timothee commemorated his special day with a throwback photo of himself and a simple caption that just said “27.” Since it was his 27th birthday on December 27, it’s also his “golden birthday,” truly a special occasion. He also shared more birthday messages from fellow actors like his French Dispatch co-star Stephane Bak, fellow actor Guillian Yao Gioiello, One And Two actress Kiernan Shipka, and writer-director Julia Hart.

Timothee and Zendaya were both stars of the hit Dune, which hit theaters back in October 2021. The movie was a total hit and earned 10 Oscar nominations, winning 6 including awards for editing and cinematography. The second part/sequel is expected to premiere in 2023. Timothee celebrated the movie wrapping with a shirtless selfie alongside his dad Marc earlier in December.

While preparing for Dune: Part 2 to premiere, Zendaya has plenty to be excited about on the horizon. She’s had a major year with the HBO series Euphoria, which she stars in being a major hit. She won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama for the second time, and she’s nominated for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series for the upcoming Golden Globes.