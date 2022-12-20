Zendaya Debuts Gorgeous Bob Makeover At ‘Euphoria’ Event: Before & After Photos

View gallery Image Credit: Courtesy of HBO and HBO Max

Zendaya can pull off absolutely any look and that’s exactly what she did at the Euphoria FYC event at Paramount Theatre in LA on Dec. 18. The 26-year-old debuted a short brown bob hair makeover that ended just below her chin. Zendaya’s light brown highlighted hair was down in waves and parted to the side.

For the event, Zendaya styled her gorgeous new haircut with a tight high-waisted black and white Schiaparelli Padlock Pencil Wrap Skirt and a black top. Zendaya’s fitted houndstooth midi skirt cinched in her tiny waist and wrapped in the front. Tucked into her skirt was a short-sleeve black polo top with pearl and rhinestone buttons down the front and she topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe Christian Louboutin Black So Kate Suede Pumps.

Zendaya’s new look was a total 180 from the hairstyle she’s been rocking these past few months. Recently, she’s been sporting long brown hair which she usually keeps down in natural curls. Just recently, she posted a photo of herself in the middle of the desert with her hair blowing in the wind. Her hair was down and curly, covering her face, while she wore a tan knit cardigan that was left unbuttoned revealing her toned abs.

Before that, Zendaya headed to a Valentino event where she had her dark brown hair slicked back and parted to the side while pin-straight. She styled her hair with a completely sheer black caged jumpsuit covered in crystals. Under the see-through one-piece, she chose to go braless and she added a pair of tight high-waisted black shorts and a black blazer on top.

As if Zendaya’s looks couldn’t get any sexier, she posted a photo of herself with no makeup on while her hair was down in natural, voluminous curls. She wore a bright orange leather Salvatore Ferragamo Spring 2023 ensemble featuring tight high-waisted pants and a matching long-sleeve crop top that tied in the front. She accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe Christian Louboutin So Kate Burgundy Pumps and a Darius Blue Sapphire and Diamond Chain Necklace.