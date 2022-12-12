Timothee Chalamet Goes Shirtless For Cute Selfie As He Celebrated End Of Filming For ‘Dune 2’

Timothee Chalamet posed in the desert while giving a peace sign to the camera alongside his excited dad, in the new social media photo.

December 12, 2022 11:58PM EST
Image Credit: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Timothee Chalamet, 26, has completed filming for Dune 2 and he’s super thrilled about it! The talented actor took to Instagram on Dec. 12 to share a cute selfie that featured his dad, Marc Chalamet, as they stood in a desert together. They both held up peace signs and smiled as the hunk was shirtless and his father wore a blue Adidas t-shirt.

“DUNE 2 WRAPPED (with desert dad !!),” he captioned the photo, which was met with a lot of kind responses. “Beautiful photo,” one follower wrote while another called Marc a “supportive dad.” A third shared that they “can’t wait to see this film” and a fourth wrote, “You look good together! So excited for Dune 2! ❤️”

Timothee’s photo comes after it was reported that Warner Bros. moved Dune 2‘s original planned date of release on Oct. 20, 2023 to Nov. 17, 2023, according to Deadline. The new movie will also star Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Stellan Skarsgard, who are all reprising their roles for the sequel. There will also reportedly be new actors playing new characters, including Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as Irulan’s father, Emperor Shaddam IV, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha and Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot.

Timothee at a previous event. (Zuma / SplashNews.com)

When Timothee’s not busy working  alongside a plethora of other stars on big features like Dune 2, he’s buying impressive homes. The talented hunk recently made headlines for purchasing the former Beverly Hills home of model Kate Upton and her MLB player husband Justin Verlander. The massive home was sold for a whopping $11 million and sits on one and a half acres with a sparkling pool, champion sized tennis court, and gorgeous lawn.

It also reportedly features a steam shower, freestanding soaking tub, theater room with wet bar, temperature-controlled wine room, and more. Newly released photos showed the house tucked into the hills, making it perfect for privately entertaining. The main bedroom also reportedly features dual closets with built in shelving, drawers, and storage space. Justin and Kate reportedly purchased the luxurious residence in 2016 for $5,250,000, and completed upgrades and renovations before selling it to Timothee.

