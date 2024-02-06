Zendaya Uses This Natural Ingredient for ‘Problem Spots’ on Her Skin

Image Credit: Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Simplifying your skincare routine can often be the key to avoiding exacerbating skin issues caused by complex ingredients. Zendaya, renowned for her radiant skin, opts for a straightforward solution—tea tree oil—for tackling her skincare concerns. We found a tea tree oil on Amazon, the Lagunamoon 100% Pure Australian Tea Tree Essential Oil, which also provides benefits beyond just skincare. This oil extends its positive effects to various parts of your body, including promoting hair and scalp health.

Shop the Lagunamoon 100% Pure Australian Tea Tree Essential Oil for $13.99 on Amazon today!

“I use tea tree oil for problem spots. I use anything that’s easy on the skin. I don’t like things that are too harsh or too strong,” Zendaya told The Skincare Edit. Although this is how Zendaya utilizes the ingredient, there are endless ways to incorporate tea tree oil into your routine. Whether it’s for your skin, hair, or nails — it provides plentiful benefits wherever you apply it. The Lagunamoon Tea Tree Oil is rich in active A-Terpineol, which is where the tea tree gets most of its cleansing and inflammation-reducing properties.